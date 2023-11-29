Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable

    The health condition of two students who were injured during the CUSAT tragedy is stable. They were undergoing treatment at Aster Medicity Hospital.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    Kochi: The health condition of two students who were injured during the CUSAT tragedy is stable. They were undergoing treatment at Aster Medicity Hospital. The students were shifted from the ICU to the wardroom. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu thanked the doctors, paramedical staff, and hospitals for providing expert treatment.

    CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission had registered a case in the CUSAT stampede in which four people died. The Human Rights Commission has directed the Aluva Rural SP and Cochin University Registrar to investigate and explain the security breach. The action is based on a complaint filed alleging security lapses in the university. The Save University Campaign Committee has filed a complaint to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan demanding the dismissal of the Vice Chancellor of CUSAT for allegedly failing to provide security in the stampede during the Tech Fest at the CUSAT campus. The complaint states that the Vice Chancellor has violated the High Court's order to hold the celebration.

    According to Save University campaign workers, programs were organized on the campus under the supervision of teachers assigned by the VC in previous years in CUSAT. However, no such guidelines were followed at the recent Tech Fest in Cusat. They also alleged that the VC tasked the P K Baby, director of youth welfare to investigate the causes of the accident.

     Athul Thambi (a civil second-year student), a Koothatukulam native; Ann Ruftha (second-year student) from North Paravur; Sara Thomas (second-year student) from Thamarassery and Albin Joseph, a former student of CUSAT from Mundoor, Palakkad have lost their life during this stampede.

    The members of the committee formed by the Higher Education Department inspected the auditorium where the tragedy occurred. Two people from Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College conducted the technical inspection in the auditorium. The CUSAT Syndicate meeting was also held in the wake of the disaster. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
