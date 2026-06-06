The Abhivyanjana 5.0 annual convention took place in Kaladhungi, Nainital, bringing together hundreds of poets and writers from all over the country. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Kumar Vishwas shared their thoughts on literature, culture.

The historic town of Kaladhungi, nestled in the green lap of nature at the foothills of the Himalayas, recently became the literary heart of the country with 'Abhivyanjana 5.0' annual convention. Organised by the Lalit Foundation, this three-day literary festival saw more than 400 famous poets, writers, and young creators from every corner of India participating.

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The festival didn't just celebrate the power of words; it proved that when the spiritual energy of Devbhoomi (Land of Gods) meets literature, the nation's soul awakens.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Calls Poets Society's Guides

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the chief guest for the opening session. He started the event by lighting a lamp in front of a portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

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In his speech, the chief minister got emotional and called poets a mirror to society. 'Poets are not just creators of words; they are society's thinkers, guides, and motivators. Whenever society gets tangled in problems, poets use their pens to pave the way for positive change. Even India's freedom movement was powered by the poems of our writers,' the chief minister said.

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The Chief Minister also recalled his 25-year-old relationship with the famous poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas. He mentioned an old incident from Dehradun, telling the audience how he got teary-eyed after listening to Kumar Vishwas recite a poem about the country's martyrs. At that time, Kumar Vishwas had hugged him like an older brother.

The CM added that he always happily accepts any 'order' from Kumar Vishwas.

A mix of veterans and new voices

The stage saw a wonderful combination of three generations from the literary world. Padma Shri Dr. Ashok Chakradhar, in his unique style, used humour and satire to make sharp comments on social issues. When Dr. Hariom Pawar recited poems about patriotism and public consciousness in his well-known powerful style, the entire venue echoed with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, with his melodious voice and unique presentation, not only spread the colours of love but also led this effort to connect the younger generation with literature.

The convention also paid tribute to the great literary figures of Devbhoomi, such as Sumitranandan Pant, Chandrakunwar Bartwal, Shailesh Matiyani, and Gaura Pant 'Shivani'.

Dr. Kumar Vishwas Demands 'Pant Sahitya Niwas' in Kaladhungi

From the stage, Dr. Kumar Vishwas made a very important and unique request to the Chief Minister on behalf of all the poets and budding talents present. He said that there should be a quiet retreat for poets in the peaceful, spiritual land of Uttarakhand, away from the noise and pollution of cities.

Kumar Vishwas said, “If the Uttarakhand government allots land in Kaladhungi or any other peaceful area of Devbhoomi for poets to stay and write, I will personally contribute Rs 1 crore from my own pocket for the construction of this literary residence. We will name it 'Pant Niwas' or 'Prakriti Niwas' after the great poet of nature, Sumitranandan Pant, where our new generation can come and create literature in solitude.”

The Chief Minister showed a very positive attitude towards this proposal and assured that he would consider it and look for suitable land.

Platform and honour for new generation

The best part about 'Abhivyanjana 5.0' was that it wasn't just for established names. Hundreds of younsters, who are preserving the country's linguistic culture in the age of social media, were also invited.

This year's prestigious 'Abhivyanjana Samman' was also given to distinguished individuals who have laid the foundation for positive change in society and literature. Amidst the dark night and cold winds, the stage in Kaladhungi became a witness to the country's linguistic unity, cultural nationalism, and literary glory—an echo that will be heard in the Hindi world for years to come.

For complete information about the Abhivyanjana 5.0 annual convention, key speeches from the stage, the award ceremony, and a detailed glimpse of the poetry sessions, click here.

'Abhivyajana 5.0'

The fifth edition of the annual 'Abhivyajana 5.0' Convention commenced in Kaladhungi, Nainital, bringing together writers, poets, educators, and literary enthusiasts from across India for a celebration of Hindi language, literature, and culture.

Organised by Lalit Foundation, the multi-day event serves as a platform for intellectual discussions, literary exchanges, poetry recitals, and cultural programs aimed at promoting the richness of Hindi literature and fostering meaningful dialogue among creative minds.

The convention features a series of panel discussions and interactive sessions focusing on contemporary literary trends, the evolving role of Hindi in the digital era, and the importance of preserving cultural and linguistic heritage.