Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 27 development projects of Nainital district worth about 126 crore 69 lakhs in a program organised at Lalkuan, Nainital on Saturday. These projects include schemes related to education, road, medical, irrigation, sewerage, urban development, beautification and destitute cow protection.

During this, 9 schemes were inaugurated at a cost of 25.93 crores and foundation stone were laid for 18 schemes at a cost of 100.76 crores.

Pushkar Singh Dhami's address

The Chief Minister said in his address that these projects will strengthen the infrastructure of the area and provide better facilities to the citizens. Appreciating the nationwide development work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that India is becoming a leader in every field including defence, science, sports and infrastructure today. He mentioned the changing power and resolve of the country, referring to 'Operation Sindoor', the abolition of Article 370 and the construction of a rail bridge in Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said that in order to make Nainital district an ideal district, projects like Mental Hospital, Cancer Institute, Ayush Hospital, Open Gym, Ambedkar Park, Ring Road, Bypass Road, Astro Park, Pollinator Park and Sports University are being implemented rapidly. Waste Management and Sewerage Management schemes have been started to make Haldwani a clean and green city, while multi-storey parking is being constructed to overcome the problem of jam. Efforts like the Jamrani Multipurpose

Dam Project and Industrial Smart City in Khurpiya will give long-term benefits to the Terai region.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is fully committed not only to development but also to protect cultural identity and social harmony. Strict steps have been taken against conversion, love jihad, land jihad etc. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code and the country's strictest anti-copying law has also been implemented here. Concrete efforts are being made under the "Gau Sanrakshan Kanoon" for the protection of cows.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has adopted a policy of 'zero tolerance' against corruption, and more than 200 corrupt people have been sent to jail in the last three years. He appealed to the public that all citizens will have to participate in the development journey to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country.

Reconstruction work in Uttarakhand

Reconstruction of 11 damaged canals in Okhalkanda, District Ayurvedic Bhawan in Bhimtal, Malla Sufi-Rusani-Digad-Kafuwa Lodhia Motor Road in Ramgarh, Malli Sethi Lift Irrigation Scheme in Betalghat, Construction of vehicle parking and OT for animals in Veterinary Hospital in Haldwani, Veterinary Hospital Building in Kaladhungi, Construction of Gaushala (Phase-1) in Gangapur Kabdwal, Government Polytechnic Building in Ramnagar and Renovation of Rehabilitation Centre in Pandey Navad Haldwani.

Flood protection work in Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, construction of damaged canals in Fatehpur, Kamaluwaganja, Gunipur, Paniyali and Bachhinagar, Polytechnic building in Kotabagh, construction of tube well in Rampur Chakluwa, development of Kainchidham complex, repair of tourist accommodation house in Bhawali, construction of tourism office building in Nainital, reconstruction and improvement of rural motor roads, development of Jhidapani waterfall, construction of tube wells at various places, Rajpura and Parvatiya Mohalla sewerage schemes in Haldwani, construction of cowshed (phase-2) in Lalkuan and renovation work of library in Government Girl's Inter College Haldwani.