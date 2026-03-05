Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked off BJP's Parivartan Yatra in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. He slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for "oppression, fear and corruption" and said the people of Bengal are ready for a change.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Parivartan Yatra public rally held in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, as the state gears up for the assembly elections.

A large crowd gathered to attend Pushkar Singh Dhami's rally in the North 24 Parganas as the BJP marks the beginning of its election campaign.

Dhami Lambasts TMC Governance

Earlier in the day, Pushkar Singh Dhami criticised the ruling TMC government, asserting that the people of the state have endured "oppression, fear and corruption" for years under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said that the people of Bengal are ready for political change and said the BJP is reaching out to every village as part of the statewide outreach programme. "The people of Bengal have faced oppression for a long time. The people here have faced fear, corruption, and a poor health sector. The Parivartan Yatra is being taken out at 9 different places. The people have made up their minds for change. BJP is reaching every single village. Today, the entire country is forming a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

On Law and Order Situation

On the law and order situation in West Bengal, he added, "The people of Bengal have suffered a lot under this government. Many have even lost their lives simply for casting their vote in the state. Those who believe in the Constitution and have faith in it are being targeted and threatened. We want Bengal to grow and prosper like other states..."

On Illegal Immigration

He also raised concerns over illegal immigration in the state, saying, "They have supported infiltration in West Bengal, allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to relocate for their vote bank. Now that the Election Commission is filtering them out through SIR, it is troubling them," said CM Dhami.

Parivartan Yatra: BJP's Massive Outreach Programme

The Parivartan Yatra is a massive statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, expected to cover over 5,000 km, including 63 major rallies and 282 smaller gatherings. (ANI)