Abandoned dog waits 8 hours for owner in Delhi market; volunteers rescue and provide shelter (WATCH)

A German Shepherd was abandoned in a Delhi market, waiting 8 hours for its owner. Passersby shared the heart-wrenching story online, prompting volunteers to rescue and care for the dog. Now safe in a Noida shelter, the incident highlights the importance of compassion for animals.

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left animal lovers shocked, a German Shepherd was abandoned in a Delhi marketplace. The incident occurred on January 14 when the dog was brought to the market on a scooter by its owner. Heartbreakingly, the owner left without the dog.

Left behind and filled with despair, the loyal dog climbed onto another scooter and remained there for over eight hours, hoping for its owner to return. The dog’s sorrowful eyes scanned the bustling crowd, desperately searching for the person who had abandoned it.



Passersby noticed the dog's distress and shared the story on social media, which quickly went viral. Ajay Joe, an animal lover, posted a video on his account highlighting the incident.

He wrote:

"This evening, a dog was brought to a marketplace in Delhi on a scooter and was conveniently left behind—in other words, abandoned. The poor dog has climbed onto another scooter and has been waiting there for the past 8 hours, longing for his owner. His eyes are filled with hope and despair as he gazes around, searching for the person who left him. Location: Delhi."

Thankfully, compassionate volunteers stepped in to ensure the dog’s safety. One volunteer stayed with the dog until 3 AM, offering food and comfort. Meanwhile, others coordinated efforts to arrange for its rescue. An ambulance was called to transport the dog to a safer place.



One kind-hearted individual offered to take the dog into her home temporarily, while another provided additional support. Their combined efforts ensured the dog would receive the care it desperately needed. The German Shepherd was eventually sent to a shelter home in Noida, operated by Vidit Sharma. This marked the beginning of a hopeful new chapter for the abandoned dog.

The heartwarming rescue has drawn widespread praise online, with netizens thanking the volunteers for their timely intervention. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility humans have towards animals, who rely on their compassion and care.

