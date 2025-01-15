Bengaluru: Speeding Mahindra Thar mows down puppy in Sahakar Nagar, police launch manhunt (WATCH)

A speeding Mahindra Thar jeep killed a puppy in Bengaluru's Sahakar Nagar, sparking outrage. Caught on CCTV, the driver fled, prompting a police investigation. Days earlier, a similar case in JP Nagar saw a content creator arrested for running over a dog, fueling demands for justice.

Bengaluru: Speeding Mahindra Thar mows down puppy in Sahakar Nagar, police launch manhunt (WATCH) vkp
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Bengaluru: In yet another disturbing incident of animal cruelty, a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep ran over a five-month-old puppy near the post office on 14th Main Road, F Block, Sahakar Nagar. The horrifying act, which occurred during the early hours, was caught on CCTV, leaving residents outraged and demanding justice.

According to witnesses, the driver showed no intention of slowing down despite seeing the stray dogs on the road. The vehicle mercilessly ran over the puppy, killing it on the spot. Shockingly, the driver fled the scene without stopping, further aggravating the already heart-wrenching situation.

Outraged by the inhumane act, residents of Sahakar Nagar have lodged a formal complaint with the Hebbal Traffic Police. “This is not just an act of cruelty; it shows a complete disregard for life,” said a resident who viewed the CCTV footage. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case and are using the car’s registration number to identify the driver reported TN.

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl raped, murdered by Nepal-origin man in Ramamurthy nagar, arrested

This incident comes just days after another shocking case in JP Nagar, where a Bengaluru content creator, identified as Manjunath Venkatesh, was arrested for allegedly running over a stray dog with his red Mahindra Thar on December 31. In that case, the dog, which was sleeping on the road, was fatally injured. Manjunath reportedly placed the body in a gunny bag and disposed of it. He later claimed he was late for work and didn’t notice the dog, but CCTV footage of the incident went viral, sparking widespread public outrage. The Bengaluru Police arrested him following a complaint from an animal rights activist.

The Sahakar Nagar case has further highlighted the need for responsible driving and empathy toward animals. 

