AAP's Raghav Chadha to receive 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'; here's what it means

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha will receive the 'Outstanding Achiever' award in the government and politics category at the India UK Achievers Honours in London on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The award is for the individuals who show 'excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet.'

The India UK Achievers Honours recognise the educational and professional achievements of young Indians who have studied in the United Kingdom, marking India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Raghav Chadha attended the London School of Economics (LSE), after which he founded a boutique wealth management firm in London. Chadha returned to India and became a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, also becoming the Rajya Sabha's youngest Member of Parliament in 2022 at the age of 33.

After the award announcement, Raghav Chadha said, "This award is not a recognition of an individual's achievements but the recognition of a new brand of politics introduced by my leader, Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party, India's fastest-growing political start-up, is truly representative of its people. This award recognises the journey of a London School of Economics alumnus to a torch bearer of the Kejriwal School of Politics, where I am a student, as are many faceless and nameless grassroots karyakartas. This award will inspire me to work harder and serve my country's people to the best of my ability." He dedicated the award to Kejriwal and other AAP supporters.

Receptions will be held at the UK Parliament as part of the award ceremony. It was organised by NISAU UK in collaboration with the British Council in India, with funding from the UK government's Department for International Trade and the UK higher education sector. This is Chadha's second international honour in a year. In 2022, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

