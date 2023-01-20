'BJP is shielding its leaders': CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out amid wrestlers' protest

Brij Bhushan Singh, who is under pressure to resign from his position over allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, said he will "expose" the "political conspiracy" on Friday in a press conference.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (January 20) said it is "extremely shameful" that no action has been taken against those who have been accused of sexual exploitation by female wrestlers.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, are staging a sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the last two days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "From a Haryana minister to the WFI president, everyone has been accused of serious charges but there has been no resignation nor any action. This party and its government are busy shielding their leaders with respect to the security of women players. This is extremely shameful."

Singh, who is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh in a post on his Facebook said that he will hold a press conference at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district of the state.

The Union Sports Ministry stated that if the WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011. The deadline expires on Saturday.