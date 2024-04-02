Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    AAP MLAs meet Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, tell her 'Delhi CM shouldn't resign, govt can run from jail'

    A day after CM Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to a 15-day judicial custody in a money laundering case, AAP MLAs met his wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday and emphasised that the AAP national convener should continue to run the govt from inside the jail.

    Following his sentencing to Tihar Jail until April 15 in relation to a money laundering case involving excise policies, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's party MLAs met with his wife Sunita and informed her that "under no circumstances the CM should not resign and the government can run from jail."

    A total of 55 AAP MLAs met Sunita Kejriwal, who, according to party sources, is likely to assume a “significant role” in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coming days.

    AAP MLA and lawyer Somnath Bharti said, “All MLAs have convened their message to Sunita Kejriwal. They have said Arvind Kejriwal should not resign at any cost. They are united. People of Delhi are angry with BJP, and BJP is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi.”

    Also Read | SC grants bail to AAP's Sanjay Singh in excise policy case; Atishi says 'Satyameva Jayate'

    Sunita Kejriwal has stepped up to keep the lines of communication open with the people and the media following her husband's imprisonment. In an effort to mobilize support and keep the public informed, she has led three digital media briefings. She read a letter her husband had written from the ED as she was at the center of the INDIA bloc demonstration on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

    After Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, former deputy Manish Sisodia, and former health minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal is the fourth prominent AAP politician to be imprisoned in Tihar Jail.

    The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal should resign as chief minister following his arrest in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

    Meanwhile, in a big relief for AAP,  the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case. This came just a while after the Enforcement Directorate told the top court that it has “no objection” in bail being granted to the AAP leader.

    Also Read | Atishi claims BJP offered safe passage amid ED threats; AAP leader reveals pressure tactics (WATCH)

