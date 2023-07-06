Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP announces week-long protest against Centre's Delhi ordinance; check details

    In a statement, AAP said effigies and copies of the "black ordinance" will be burnt from July 6 to July 13 at various localities, streets and intersections across Delhi, serving as a powerful reminder of the people's discontent.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with a decision to hit the streets against the central government's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, with the party burning copies and symbolic effigies of the controversial order.

    In a statement, AAP said effigies and copies of the "black ordinance" will be burnt from July 6 to July 13 at various localities, streets and intersections across Delhi, serving as a powerful reminder of the people's discontent.

    This development comes after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party earlier called off the protest as it had approached the Supreme Court over the matter. The party had then said that the matter was sub judice.

    However, the party did not give a reason as to why the protest was revived.

    On May 19, the Centre put the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi into effect, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

    The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It has set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings of Group A officers.

    Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the Supreme Court.

    Notably, CM Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre's bid to replace it through a Bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
