NCP crisis shifts to Delhi; Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule to get into a huddle

The political turmoil in Maharashtra intensifies as Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are set to hold a national executive meeting in New Delhi. This is amid reports of rumblings among Shiv Sena MLAs backing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Day after his nephew Ajit Pawar showed he had the numbers to break away and claim the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol, Sharad Pawar and NCP working president and MP Supriya Sule will hold a national executive meeting in New Delhi. Fast-paced developments continue in Maharashtra as reports emerged that MLAs backing Ajit Pawar had been shifted to a hotel to prevent them to be influenced by the Sharad Pawar camp.

There are also claims reportedly coming in from the Ajit Pawar camp that the rebel MLAs had appointed him as party president on June 30, much before the rebellion actually broke out. This is apparently mentioned in the signed letters forwarded to the Election Commission by the Ajit Pawar faction.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol

But while the Sharad Pawar camp seems to be grappling to salvage the situation, trouble is also being reported from the Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to reports, the MLA are upset with the NCP faction joining the government.

In a meeting called by Chief Minister Shinde at his official residence on Wednesday evening, the MLAs reportedly pointed out that late Sena fountainhead Bal Thackeray would have never joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party.

Meanwhile, Ajit has, in clear terms, said he wants to be the chief minister someday. In the show of strength that happened on Wednesday, the Ajit Pawar faction paraded 29 out of the 40 MLAs it claims to have the support of. The Sharad Pawar camp showed up only about 17 MLAs. To note, the NCP has 53 MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly.

The disqualification proceedings can still be initiated even if Ajit Pawar secures the support of 50 out of 53 MLAs. This is because the Supreme Court has ruled that the original political party must merge under the 10th schedule, and a legislative party cannot function independently from a political party. Therefore, regardless of Ajit Pawar's show of strength, it will not affect the potential disqualification proceedings.