Aadhaar misuse: Bengaluru businessman loses Rs 2 crore to miscreants posing as Mumbai police

Tarak Shah, a 52-year-old resident of HSR Layout, fell victim to a distressing cybercrime scheme, losing a staggering amount of 1.98 crore rupees to fraudulent individuals who posed as officials from the Mumbai Cybercrime Police Station.

The disturbing incident began when Shah received a Skype call from an unknown number on December 2nd. The caller, claiming to be a representative from FedEx, alleged that illegal MDMA drugs had been sent from Mumbai to Taiwan using Shah's UID card details. To add to the distressing news, the caller stated that a complaint had been lodged against Shah at the Mumbai Cybercrime Police Station regarding this illegal activity.



Subsequently, another call purportedly from the Mumbai Cybercrime Police, utilizing documents in Shah's name, accused him of involvement in the illegal couriering of items abroad. Fearing legal repercussions, Shah was coerced into cooperating with the caller's demands to resolve the matter by depositing money into specified bank accounts for further investigation and assured reimbursement post-verification.

Trusting the false claims, Shah transferred a substantial sum of 1.98 crore rupees to the accounts provided by the perpetrators. However, after the transfer, all contact with the fraudsters ceased, leaving Shah in despair. Despite numerous attempts to reach them, Shah received no response, leading him to realize that he had been ensnared by cyber fraudsters.



In a bid to seek justice, Shah approached the Cybercrime Police Station of the South East Division in Bengaluru and lodged a formal complaint. Authorities promptly registered a case under the IT Act and initiated a thorough investigation into the fraudulent activities reported by Shah.

Authorities urge citizens to exercise caution, refrain from sharing personal information or engaging in financial transactions without verifying the authenticity of the claims made by unknown callers, and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate law enforcement agencies promptly.