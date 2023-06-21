9 years on... PM Narendra Modi's idea of Yoga Day comes full circle at UN (WATCH)

Dr Krishna Kishore, Asianet News Chief Correspondent in the United States, highlights the significance of PM Narendra Modi leading Yoga Day 2023 celebrations at the United Nations, nine years after he put forth the historic recommendation.

Nine years after Narendra Modi sowed the seed for June 21 to be celebrated as International Yoga Day, the Indian prime minister on Wednesday led a historic event at the United Nations' headquarters - the same stage where he put the ancient practice on the global map. Describing Yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights and patents, PM Modi led a historic event in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

In July 2014, India proposed the initial UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga, and a record 175 member nations supported it. PM Modi made the first mention of the idea in his speech at the start of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

In December 2014, the UN declared June 21 to be the International Day of Yoga in recognition of its widespread appeal. A powerful demonstration of soft power diplomacy then got underway. International Yoga Day is now more than just a representation of India; it also gives India tremendous diplomatic clout around the world.

By paying tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters, PM Modi, who is on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the request of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, kicked off the Yoga Day 2023 event. The celebration also created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

The prime minister opened his speech with a "Namaste" and thanked everyone for travelling from afar to attend the event while donning a specially tailored white yoga T-shirt and pants.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi said.

"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," Modi told the gathering.

Numerous yoga fans and practitioners arrived at the event wearing bespoke white yoga T-shirts, and hundreds of yellow yoga mats were laid out on the ground. On the grass, LED screens with movies showcasing Indian culture and tradition were installed.

"Yoga means to unite...I remember about nine years ago, right here, I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of yoga on 21st June. It was wonderful to see the entire world come together to support the idea," Modi said.

Top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, representatives from Member States, as well as well-known members of the international and diaspora communities, attended the historic yoga session.

Distinguished guests that attended the event included Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Richard Gere, mayor of New York City Eric Adams, and Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary general of the UN.

The Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations in this country drew attendees from more than 180 nations, representing a variety of professions, including diplomats, artists, academicians, and businesspeople.

Since the first International Day of Yoga was observed in 2015, numerous sessions and events demonstrating its advantages and all-encompassing appeal have been held at the UN, Times Square, and other well-known sites around the globe.

Yoga is a traditional Indian physical, mental, and spiritual practise, as emphasised by the UN. Yoga, which means to join or to merge in Sanskrit, represents the fusion of the physical body and the mind. It is currently done in many different forms all over the world and is becoming more and more popular.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for Yoga Day 2023, said yoga unites people. "It unites body and mind, humanity and nature and millions of people across the globe for whom it is a source of strength, harmony and peace," he said.

"In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious. Yoga offers a haven of calm, it can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection," Guterres said.

He added that yoga reveals "our common humanity, helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one. On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, the planet and ourselves."