A 28-year-old man was beaten to death in Jaipur after an argument over eggs. The viral video shows passers-by watching without intervening. Three arrested.

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks on a busy road in Jaipur on Tuesday evening, with passers-by seen standing by as mute spectators while the assault unfolded, according to a viral video that has sparked outrage.

The incident took place in Shanti Nagar near Gurjar Ki Thadi. The victim, Balveer Jatav, a native of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, lived in Shanti Nagar and worked as a marble and tiles installer. His brother, Ramveer, lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

Dispute Over Eggs Escalates

According to police, the attack took place after an argument allegedly broke out when eggs being carried by the accused fell onto the road following a collision with Jatav. The dispute escalated quickly, with the accused allegedly attacking him with sticks and repeatedly hitting him on the head. Two of Jatav's companions were also injured in the assault.

The viral video purportedly shows the accused raining blows on Jatav as people gathered at the spot but did not intervene. The attack stopped only after Jatav collapsed unconscious.

Three Arrested, Minor Detained

DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj Varma said three suspects have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the attack. "One of the accused is a history-sheeter and had been wanted by the city police," he said.

The accused were identified as Manish Kumar Solanki (23), Ramzan Ali (19) and Rohit Yadav (19). Police said Yadav and Solanki had seven cases each registered against them at different police stations.