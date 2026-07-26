Suvendu Adhikari announced a new WB Assembly building for over 400 MLAs post-delimitation, preserving the old one. He also addressed violence during a NEET protest, stating 70 "miscreants" were identified and cases were registered.

New Assembly Building for West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that a new Assembly building will be constructed in the state, noting that the land for the project has already been identified. Speaking in the assembly, Adhikari highlighted that the current infrastructure would be insufficient to accommodate the projected increase in the number of legislators following the upcoming delimitation exercise and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

"A new assembly building will be built; land has already been identified. After the delimitation and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, the number of seats is expected to increase to over 400. Therefore, sitting here in the current assembly will not be possible," Adhikari said. The BJP leader further clarified that the existing iconic building would be preserved and utilised for its historical significance. "This assembly is a heritage structure. We will continue to use it as per requirements," he added.

Adhikari on NEET Protest Violence

Meanwhile, in the state assembly, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also raised the issue of violence in the state due to students' protest. Adhikari said seven cases have been registered and at least 70 people identified as "miscreants" in connection with the violence during a NEET students' protest in Kolkata on Friday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Adhikari condemned the attack on media persons during the protest and said it was important to establish what happened during the incident. He said the protest was initially peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia joined the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel.

"Yesterday's protest was peaceful, but miscreants from Metiabruz, Khidderpore and Belgachia entered the rally and attacked mediapersons and police personnel. We have received written complaints from media persons," Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said that seven cases have been registered in connection with the incident and around 70 people have been identified as miscreants. Some of those involved were identified as Afroz, Nahid, Tanveer, Rahul and Jamal. Adhikari further claimed that the rally was called by a person named Dedipya Ganguly, who was backed by the Left party earlier. He said the rally was organised by DYFI, SFI and other organisations and was initially peaceful, but the situation turned violent after miscreants joined the gathering and targeted media persons and police.

CM Adhikari met with the injured at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata and shared details in a post on X. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for those injured during the protests and initiate strict action against those responsible. (ANI)