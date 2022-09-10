Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    75-year-old wait ends: How Amarjit Singh, separated at Partition, reunited with Pakistani sister in Kartarpur

    Jalandhar-based Amarjit Singh was left out in India along with his sister while his Muslim parents migrated to Pakistan at the time of Partition.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    75 years after being split from his family after Partition, Jalandhar-based Sikh Amarjit Singh was delighted to finally see his Muslim sister from Pakistan at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

    Singh was left out in India along with his sister while his Muslim parents migrated to Pakistan at the time of Partition. When wheelchair-bound Singh and his sister Kulsoom Akhtar met on Wednesday at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, everyone's eyes welled up with tears.

    Singh arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border with a visa to meet his sister, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

    Kulsoom, 65, could not control her emotions after seeing Singh. Both hugged each other and kept crying. She had travelled from her hometown in Faisalabad along with her son Shahzad Ahmed and other family members to meet her brother. 

    Talking to the newspaper, Kulsoom said that her parents migrated to Pakistan from a suburb in Jalandhar in 1947, leaving behind her brother and a sister. 

    Kulsoom said she was born in Pakistan and used to hear about her lost brother and sister from her mother. She said that her mother used to cry whenever she remembered her missing children. 

    She said that she did not expect that she would ever be able to meet her brother and sister. However, a few years ago, a friend of her father, Sardar Dara Singh, came to Pakistan from India and also met her. Her mother told Sardar Dara Singh about her son and the daughter she left behind in India. She also told him the name of their village and the location of their house. 

    Sardar Dara Singh then visited her house in Padawan village and informed her that her son was alive, but her daughter was dead. Her son was named Amarjit Singh, who was adopted by a Sikh family in 1947. 

    After getting the brother's information, Kulsoom connected with Singh on WhatsApp and later decided to meet. 

    Despite her severe back pain, Kulsoom mustered the courage to travel to Kartarpur just to meet her brother. Singh said that it was a shock to him when he first learned that his birth parents were in Pakistan and were Muslims. However, he comforted his heart that many families were separated from each other in addition to his own family. 

    Singh said that he always wanted to meet his real sister and brothers. He said he is happy to know three of his brothers are alive. However, one brother, who was in Germany, passed away. He said he would now come to Pakistan to spend time with his family. He also added that he wants to take his family to India so they could meet their Sikh family. 

    Both the siblings had brought many gifts for each other. 

    Shahzad Ahmad, son of Kulsoom, said he used to hear about his uncle from his grandmother and mother. He said that all of the siblings were very young at the time of Partition. 

    "I understand that since my uncle was brought up by a Sikh family, he happens to be a Sikh, and my family and I have no problem with this," he added. 

    Shahzad said that he is happy that even after 75 years, his mother has found her lost brother, The Express Tribune quoted him as saying. This is the second time that the Kartarpur Corridor has reunited a family. In May, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
