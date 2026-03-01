An explosion at an explosives factory in Nagpur has resulted in 17 deaths and 18 injuries. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the kin of the deceased, with the company also providing compensation.

Compensation for Victims' Families

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the State government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, apart from compensation by the State, the company concerned will also extend financial assistance to the families of the deceased. Fadnavis described the explosion at the Raulgaon factory as "extremely unfortunate and tragic," confirming that 17 people died and 18 others have sustained injuries in the incident.

On-Site Response and Rescue Efforts

An eye-witness speaking to ANI, "I tried to pull out as many people as I could... We put them in our own cars to rescue them", he said.

The Chief Minister said he is in constant contact with the local administration and that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police reached the incident site immediately after the blast. "The incident of the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic. I am in constant contact with the local administration. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have reached the incident site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families. In this incident, 18 people have been injured. The injured have been promptly shifted to Nagpur. I pray at the feet of God for their swift recovery", the CM Fadnavis said on X.

Investigation Underway

The explosion at SBL Energy Limited in under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction, this morning. Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)