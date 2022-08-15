Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola electric scooter launched in new 'Khaki' colour, only 1947 units to be sold

    Ola electric scooter will be now sold in India in the newly added Khaki colour and the company has announced the new colour will be a limited edition with only 1947 models to be sold in India.
     

    Ola electric scooter launched in new Khaki colour only 1947 units to be sold gcw
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter already comes in a broad variety of colours, but the firm has just introduced a limited-edition Khakhi colour in India. It should be noted that the limited edition devices will only be offered in 1947 units in India, a nod to the country's year of independence. The business has previously offered a limited-edition colour. On the occasion of Holi, Ola had previously introduced a scooter in the Gerua colour.

    Earlier, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dropped indications regarding the new scooter colour. He tweeted, "We'll be unveiling the greenest EV we've ever manufactured on August 15th! Any idea?" read the tweet from Bhavish Aggarwal. He uploaded a video showing what seems to be an S1 Pro electric two-wheeler with a forest in the backdrop. "The most eco-friendly scooter just got greener... See you in India on August 15," the video said.

    The two Ola electric scooter models that are offered are the S1 and S1 Pro. Compared to the S1, which has a 2.98kWh battery and a top speed of 90 km/h, the S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh battery and a top speed of 115 km/h with a claimed range of 181 km.

    The Ola scooter also offers regular, sport, and hyper-driving modes in addition to the new ECO mode. It has a 7-inch TFT display with all the information you could possibly need, including navigation, in addition to added functions like hill assist, cruise control, and voice assistant.

    In the meanwhile, Ola Electric has introduced the new Ola S1 in India for Rs 1 lakh, which is built on the same platform as the Ola S1 Pro. The business has begun taking reservations for the new scooter, which will be offered alongside the Ola S1 Pro.

