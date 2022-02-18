‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a delegation of Sikh leaders at his official residence -- 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. Some of the prominent Sikh leaders who met PM Modi shared their thoughts on PM Modi and his style of working. They also revealed how PM Modi is one among them (Sikh).

“Modi ji said, ‘Sikhism runs in my blood, there is service in my blood’.” These words touched our hearts,” said Mahant Karamjit Singh, president, Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar.

“The love that Modi ji has for Sikhs has brought us a lot of clarity,” said Harmeet Singh Kalka, president, Delhi Gurudwara Committee.

“No other Prime Minister other than Modi has probably got as much understanding of the Sikh scriptures, of the Sikh Gurus, of the language and of how Sikhs are involved in the service,” Ravinder Singh Ahuja, president, Sikh Forum, New Delhi said.

He has strengthened the Sikhs, the country at the world level, he (PM Modi) knows that Sikhs have contributed a lot in the martyrdom for the country and the Sikh community is dedicated to service,” said Manjit Singh Bhatia, president, Singh Sabha Gurdwara Sahib, Indore, MP.

“The work that Modi ji has done for Sikhs, till date no government has dared to do this after independence, our black list has ended,” said Prabhleen Singh, president, Young Progressive Forum, Patiala.

Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib said, “(PM Modi) announced ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, abolished the GST from Guru’s langars -- I express my gratitude to Modi ji for many such works.”