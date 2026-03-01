The Indian Army successfully thwarted multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident comes amid a rapidly escalating situation in West Asia following a US-Israel military strike on Iran.

Escalating Tensions in West Asia

The situation in West Asia has escalated significantly as of March 1, 2026, following a joint military strike by the US and Israel against Iranian leadership and military targets.

Drone Intrusion Attempt Foiled

The Indian Army successfully thwarted an attempt by 2-3 small quadcopters to violate airspace along the Line of Control in the Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 5:45 AM and 6:00 AM when the quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the LoC. Swift counter-drone actions by vigilant Indian Army personnel successfully thwarted the attempt, forcing the quadcopters to return, officials said.

Heightened Surveillance Along LoC

This is not an isolated incident; there have been multiple drone sightings along the LoC and International Border in recent days. The Indian Army has intensified surveillance and monitoring to counter future attempts. (ANI)