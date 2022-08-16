Pakistani musician delights Indians by playing the national anthem on rabab; watch video

A rabab player recognised as Siyal Khan from Pakistan shared a video of him playing the Indian national anthem. The rabab is an instrument similar to the lute, which is quite popular in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kashmir.

Music has no boundaries and has always brought closer the two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan. Over the years, the Pakistani version of Coke Studio has delivered some of the best songs. And the latest on the list is Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Passori', which became an instant hit and season 14's most famous song.

While India celebrated its 76th Independence on August 15, a wish from across the border is winning netizens' hearts on social media. Yes, a Pakistani musician pays tribute to India on its Independence Day in a unique way.

A rabab player from Pakistan named Siyal Khan shared a video of him playing the Indian national anthem on Twitter with the caption, "Here's a gift for my viewers across the border." The rabab is a lute-like musical instrument with strings. It's one of the national musical instruments of Afghanistan; and is also commonly used in Pakistan and Kashmir.

The over-a-minute video shows the Pakistani musician playing the 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab with a beautiful scenic background. Siyal Khan also mentioned in another thread that he tried the Indian national anthem as a token of friendship, peace, tolerance, and good connections between the two countries.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 1.2 million views. Social media users from both India and Pakistan applauded the beautiful rendition. A user wrote, "Music has no language or religion.. It touches hearts and connects people.. Respect & Blessings for you.." Another person commented, "Amazing! However, India can't afford to lose such an amazing musician's innocent life (as these activities are forbidden in your country/community, I believe).. God bless you, Bhai..." Take a look.

