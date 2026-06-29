A viral X post highlighting fruit prices at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park has sparked a social media debate. Users reacted to the cost of guavas, mangoes and cucumbers, with many calling them "tourist prices" and sharing humorous comments.

A post highlighting the steep prices of fruits at Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users expressing surprise at what they described as "tourist prices". The viral post listed the prices of commonly available fruits and vegetables sold inside the popular tourist destination, prompting users to compare them with prices in local markets and share humorous reactions online.

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The post was shared on X by user Rutu, who questioned the high prices charged to visitors at the national park.

Viral X Post Highlights Fruit Prices

The caption accompanying the post read: “This is what we get while travelling. At Sanjay Gandhi National Park: Guava – ₹30 each Mango – ₹70 each Cucumber – ₹20 each. Tourist prices are on another level.”

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The post quickly gained attention, with many users debating whether the prices were justified at a popular tourist destination.

Social Media Users React

One user commented: "Vendor: UPI accepted. Me: EMI accepted?"

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A second user commented: "30 mai toho 1 kg kheera milta hai."

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A third user commented: "Tourist spots have two things in common: Beautiful views... and prices that leave you speechless."

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A fourth user commented: "These price are ridiculous!."

Viral Post Sparks Debate Over Tourist Pricing

The viral post has reignited discussions about pricing at tourist destinations, where food and beverages are often sold at significantly higher prices than in nearby markets. While some social media users viewed the prices as an expected part of visiting popular attractions, others argued that the rates were excessive for everyday items such as fruits and vegetables.

The discussion continues to generate reactions online, with users sharing similar experiences from tourist destinations across the country and debating whether such pricing is reasonable or unfair.