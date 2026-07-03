A 69-year-old man, Bingson John, who took inspiration from the infamous Charles Sobhraj, has been arrested. He conned over 300 luxury hotels across India in the last three decades. The police nabbed him in Bhubaneswar after he cheated a hotel in Raipur.

New Delhi: Raipur police have arrested a 69-year-old man for pulling off a series of hotel scams in true filmy style. The man, identified as Bingson John from Tamil Nadu, has a shocking record. Investigations have revealed that he has cheated more than 300 five-star hotels across the country over the last three decades.

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Inspired by Charles Sobhraj!

During questioning, Bingson John told the police something that left them stunned. He admitted that he was inspired by the notorious serial killer and conman, Charles Sobhraj. He said he even used the same cheating techniques that Sobhraj was famous for.

How Did He Pull It Off?

First, Bingson John would work on gaining the trust of the hotel staff. He would put on different disguises for this. Sometimes, he would pose as a tour guide for foreign tourists, and at other times, he would pretend to be an English teacher or a yoga instructor. After enjoying all the luxury facilities, he would simply disappear without paying the bill. In some cases, he even stole valuable items from the hotel before running away.

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How He Got Caught

His luck finally ran out after the famous Hyatt Hotel in Raipur filed a complaint against him. John had checked into the hotel on June 25. On the morning of June 27, he vanished without checking out or informing anyone. He left behind an unpaid bill of ₹63,755 and also took a laptop worth ₹1.48 lakh that he had requested from the hotel. The hotel management immediately filed a complaint. The police, with help from their cyber cell, tracked him down and arrested him in Bhubaneswar.

Cases in 10 States, 15 Years in Jail!

Bingson John has been active in the world of fraud since 1990. He has criminal cases against him in more than 10 states, including in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai. He has already spent about 15 years in various jails across the country, including Tihar Jail. It was in prison that he came into contact with major criminals. The police have now recovered the stolen laptop from him and are conducting further investigations.

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