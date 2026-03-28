A French woman living in India, Julia Chaigneau, shared her surprise on X about finding a mall open with a variety of food options for a 6:50 a.m. movie screening. Her viral post, contrasting the experience with Europe, sparked a broader online discussion about India's unique service culture and 24/7 accessibility.

Early morning movie shows are not rare, but what happens surrounding them varies by location. In many nations, such screenings are confined to the film alone, with minimal services accessible at that time. In India, however, the experience might be very different. A recent post by a French woman residing in India emphasised this discrepancy. She mentioned going to a 6:50 a.m. movie screening at a mall, where not only was the cinema open, but there were also a variety of food options.

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Julia Chaigneau, who is presently residing in India, related her experience with X. Her post soon gained traction, with many people responding to the combination of early time and food availability. She shared her experience, writing, "Only in India will you find a mall open for a 6:50 a.m. movie with a variety of food." At that time of day, I would never have dared to look for any meal available, and now I'm deciding if I want a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club, or aloo burger.

She further expressed, “I could have only dreamt of this in Europe haha… I love India. I will never say it enough.”

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Her tweet sparked a larger online discourse, with other people noting that such encounters are a unique element of India's service culture. A person shared the following: "This is why we love India breakfast, films and madness all at once." Another user stated, "I had popcorn options for a 4.30 am show."

At the same time, several users noted that early am screenings are not exclusive to India. One person noted, "This happens in Europe as well. Oppenheimer had imax shows starting at 6 a.m. Chaigneau said, "But food?"

The discussion also moved beyond cinemas. One user said, “Isn't it the same with airports in India. In the USA I have seen all food and drink options close by 9 PM or so. For late night international flights you can only get food and drinks if you are in the upper class lounges.” Another added, “India has probably the best service industry on the planet.”

Across the thread, users' focus stayed on how everyday experiences in one place could feel entirely new in another, especially when they came at 6:50 in the morning.