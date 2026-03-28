A man's Uber auto ride in Gurugram turned chaotic when the driver stopped mid-journey to ask for a drink. After the passenger, Manav, refused, the driver ended the trip, prompting a viral video of the confrontation. Following the incident, Uber responded by removing the driver's access to the app.

What was supposed to be a regular auto ride turned into a rather chaotic nightmare for a man travelling in Gurugram. The customer, Manav, took to social media to upload a video of himself questioning his Uber auto-rickshaw driver, who reportedly halted the vehicle in the middle of the journey and requested the passenger to give him a drink. According to the video, the driver parked the car outside a wine shop and proceeded to ask for a drink, which Manav promptly declined. According to reports, as soon as he declined the troublesome request, the auto driver terminated the journey, claiming that the vehicle was no longer running correctly.

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The passenger then began recording the car driver and interrogating him about the entire incident; however, the driver was seen disputing the claim. The video quickly went viral, prompting various reactions. Most people commented on how the scenario would have been worse if the passenger had been a girl, while some praised Manav for "outing the driver".

Watch Viral Video

Asianet Newsable could not confirm the details and the authenticity of the post.

Uber Reacts to Video

As the situation escalated, Uber's official Instagram account replied to the post. As per Uber, the driver was later removed. “Hi Manav, this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and against our guidelines. We’ve spoken with you and removed the driver’s access to the app. If you ever feel unsafe, in real-time, please use the in-app audio recording feature or contact our 24x7 Safety Line for immediate support,” Uber responded.

Social Media Reacts

“Imagine a girl sitting with him and he says or does this. I’d have shivers down my entire existence,” a user said. “He didn't want to drink and drive. Kidding, this was sad,” added the next person.

"His facial expressions and attitude scream out loud that he is the perpetrator," another individual said. "Good job, Manav. The general public should be made aware of drivers who behave inappropriately," stated the next.

"Imagine a girl getting picked up by this autowala! Our country is unsafe for both men and women. This is not only immoral; it is hazardous! Such scenarios might swiftly evolve into a disaster. @uber_india You must accept responsibility in such instances; you are liable," added the next.