TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed the ruling party for protesting against the Opposition in Parliament, questioning a government in power for 12 years sloganeering 'Murdabad'. She alleged PM Modi and Amit Shah were scared to attend the House.

'Govt Sloganeering Murdabad Against Oppn': Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit out at the ruling side over its protest against the Opposition at Parliament, saying that a government in power for 12 years was sloganeering "Murdabad" against the Leader of Opposition, amid a face-off between the Opposition and Treasury Benches at Makar Dwar.

"Have you ever seen this? A government who has been in power for the past 12 years is sloganeering 'Murdabad' against the Leader of Opposition in Parliament. Such is their condition," Moitra said.

She further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "scared" of coming to Parliament and criticised the PM for not attending the House during the session. "The Prime Minister and Home Minister are scared of coming to Parliament. They gave an interview on the stairs yesterday. PM didn't come to Parliament the entire session," the TMC MP said.

Referring to the final day of the Monsoon Session, Moitra said, "It is the last day of the Monsoon Session today and the Treasury Bench is competing against us and is on the stairs today," she said.

Monsoon Session Ends in Deadlock Amid Counter-Protests

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament is headed for a total washout, with the last day of the session also witnessing competitive protests.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc staged high-voltage counter-protests at the steps of Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex on the last day of the Parliament Session.

The BJP staged a protest at the Makar Dwar stairs within the Parliament against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's lack of acknowledgement regarding the ongoing protests in Jharkhand.

That was followed by controversial sloganeering by opposition MPs, led by Congress MP Pawan Khera, who were seen protesting with a toy monkey and sloganeering, "56 inch ka chhota bandar, jaldi aao sadan ke andar."

With both sides remaining firm on their positions, the Monsoon Session ended in a deadlock and was adjourned sine die. (ANI)