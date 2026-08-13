Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge stated that many associations have extended 'moral support' by respecting the CM's request to not proceed with a bandh over the Cauvery dispute. He assured the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday stated that several associations have extended "moral support" to the state government by respecting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's request not to proceed with a total Bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

Addressing the media, Kharge spoke on the security situation in the Cauvery basin and Mandya, saying, "Look, we have provided security everywhere. Especially in our Cauvery basin and Mandya, the expectations of the people here are high. Also, the Honorable Chief Minister had requested not to go ahead with the bandh. Many people agreed and, respecting his words, numerous associations have extended their moral support today."

Govt Thanks Associations, Reassures Farmers

Thanking the organizations for their cooperation, the Minister reiterated the government's commitment to the farming community. "On behalf of the government, I would like to personally thank all of them. Because, as I said before, we will not leave any stone unturned in protecting the interests of the farmers of our state. Our farmers are important; our people are important. Therefore, we are carrying out the legal struggle that needs to be done," he added.

Addressing reports of dissatisfaction among some groups, Kharge noted that officials are engaging with them to maintain peace. "In some places, farmers are still unhappy, and our staff and officials are trying to persuade them. However, they are also cooperating to ensure no untoward incidents occur. As of now, everyone is cooperating. We are providing opportunities even to those who are protesting; we aren't saying no to anyone. However, we have asked for their cooperation, and they are providing it," he said.

Action Assured in Prajwal Revanna Jail Controversy

Shifting focus to the controversy surrounding rape convict and former MP Prajwal Revanna, who was reportedly found using a mobile phone inside a Karnataka jail, the Minister asserted that accountability will be fixed at all levels. When asked if action would be initiated against high-ranking officials like the DGP of Prison and Correctional Services, Alok Kumar, Kharge stated that the investigation is thorough and unbiased. "We are still investigating. It does not matter who the official is; they will be taken to task. It does not matter whether it is a PC (Police Constable), a PSI (Police Sub-Inspector), or an ADG (Assistant Director General). Anyone found responsible will be held accountable," the Minister emphasized.

Background of the Cauvery Water Dispute

The Cauvery dispute has remained a longstanding and politically sensitive issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with both states asserting competing claims over the use and release of water from the river. The latest round of protests was triggered by the CWRC's direction to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Karnataka-based organisations have argued that the state itself is facing water shortages and that its drinking water and agricultural requirements should be taken into consideration before releasing water. The organisations have maintained that their demand is not against sharing water with Tamil Nadu but is aimed at ensuring Karnataka's own water security through long-term infrastructure projects.

The Mekedatu project has been one of the major points of contention between the two states. Karnataka has advocated the project as a means of meeting its drinking water requirements and generating hydropower, while Tamil Nadu has historically opposed it over concerns regarding its impact on the Cauvery river's water availability and the state's share.

Symbolic Protest in Koppal

The Koppal protest took a comparatively symbolic form, with protesters choosing to hand roses to Tamil Nadu lorry drivers rather than engage in a direct confrontation. The gesture was accompanied by slogans criticising the Tamil Nadu government and the decision to release Cauvery water. (ANI)