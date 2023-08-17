BJP MLAs demand discussion on Sheesh Mahal, marshalled out from Delhi assembly amid uproar

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla addressed the BJP MLAs' protest, questioning their stance on whether Manipur should be excluded from discussions in the Assembly. She cited the example of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, which had also engaged in deliberations on the Manipur issue.

    During the proceedings on Thursday (August 17) in the Delhi Assembly, four BJP MLAs were escorted out due to their protest against the discussion on the Manipur issue. The AAP MLA, Durgesh Pathak, initiated a brief deliberation concerning the violence in the northeastern state. In response, the BJP legislators rose in objection, contending that matters pertaining to Delhi should take precedence in the House's debates.

    Persisting in their protest, the BJP MLAs maintained their objection, resulting in the removal of four of them—Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, and OP Sharma—from the Assembly. Amid the commotion, Durgesh Pathak lamented the BJP's reluctance to engage in a discussion on the Manipur issue.

    AAP legislators, led by Pathak, further intensified the situation by chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

