5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan, mild tremors felt in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir

The epicentre of the earthquake was 79 km southeast (SE) of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 11:19 AM IST at a depth of 220 km from the surface.

Earthquake tremors were felt in many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 28) after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am.

Tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. Some users social media said a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Pakistan's Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and other cities.

The epicentre of the quake was the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and it originated at a depth of 223 km, which considerably reduced its devastating impact, according to the National Seismic Monitoring in Islamabad.

The shocks were reported in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Malakand, Abbottabad, Batgram, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Texlia, Pind Dadan Khan and several other parts of the country.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes. The deadliest quake to hit Pakistan in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people.

On Friday, the US Geological Survey said that a strong earthquake shook Japan's Tokyo and other areas of eastern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued. The magnitude 6.1 quake was centered off the east coast of Chiba Peninsula at a depth of 44.5 kilometres.

Strong shaking was reported in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures, but the USGS said there was little chance of serious damage or fatalities.