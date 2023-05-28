'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

The Prime Minister paid floral tributes at Savarkar's portrait in the Central Hall after inaugurating the new Parliament building. Several Union ministers and MPs also joined the PM in paying tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) said “our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise” as the new Parliament building is being inaugurated.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress."

'An incomplete event': NCP MP Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs also paid floral tributes to VD Savarkar in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister paid floral tributes at Savarkar's portrait in the Central Hall after inaugurating the new Parliament building. Several Union ministers and MPs also joined the PM in paying tributes to Savarkar in the Central Hall.

New Parliament inauguration: PM Modi, Ministers and CMs attend 'Sarv-dharma' prayers

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Savarkar, saying he ignited the lamp of patriotism in the hearts of innumerable Indians with his thoughts.

"The patriotism, sacrifice and dedication of Veer Savarkar ji is praiseworthy and will continue to inspire the people of the country for ages," he said.

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra, and is seen as a hero, especially by parties and organisations which subscribe to Hindutva views.