    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi speaks to youngsters about 'Yuva Sangam' initiative

    In his radio program, PM Modi spoke to 2 youngsters, one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, on the 'Yuva Sangam' people-to-people initiative. Under the scheme, the former visited Rajasthan, and the latter, to Tamil Nadu.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi speaks to youngsters about 'Yuva Sangam' initiative
    First Published May 28, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (MAy 28) addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat". The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

    In his radio program, PM Modi spoke to 2 youngsters, one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, on the 'Yuva Sangam' people-to-people initiative. Under the scheme, the former visited Rajasthan, and the latter, to Tamil Nadu.

    'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

    On April 30, this monthly radio program completed its 100th episode and was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

    "Being in Hiroshima was an emotional moment for me," PM Modi said while addressing the 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat radio program.

    "When 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast, at that time in different countries of the world, in different time zones... Somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night. Despite this, a large number of people made time to listen to the 100th episode," PM Modi said.

    'An incomplete event': NCP MP Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
    'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle

    Samajwadi Party insults 'Adheenams', calls them radical Brahmins

    'An incomplete event': NCP MP Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

    May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development trajectory: PM Modi on new Parliament

    'Filled with pride, hope and promise': PM Modi on new Parliament building inauguration

    Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his wife Shabana's 'honest' reaction to one of his 'films'

    Nigeria releases detained 16 Indian sailors after 8 months long legal battle

    Samajwadi Party insults 'Adheenams', calls them radical Brahmins

    'An incomplete event': NCP MP Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building

