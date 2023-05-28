Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi speaks to youngsters about 'Yuva Sangam' initiative

In his radio program, PM Modi spoke to 2 youngsters, one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, on the 'Yuva Sangam' people-to-people initiative. Under the scheme, the former visited Rajasthan, and the latter, to Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (MAy 28) addressed the 101st episode of his monthly radio program "Mann Ki Baat". The program, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach program addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

In his radio program, PM Modi spoke to 2 youngsters, one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, on the 'Yuva Sangam' people-to-people initiative. Under the scheme, the former visited Rajasthan, and the latter, to Tamil Nadu.

On April 30, this monthly radio program completed its 100th episode and was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

"Being in Hiroshima was an emotional moment for me," PM Modi said while addressing the 101st edition of Mann Ki Baat radio program.

"When 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast, at that time in different countries of the world, in different time zones... Somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night. Despite this, a large number of people made time to listen to the 100th episode," PM Modi said.

