41-bed hospital prepared to provide treatment for workers after being rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

A41-bed hospital was setup on Wednesday at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur district to provide medical care for the 41 trapped workers once they are rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. The rescue operation saw increased progress as the American auger machine resumed drilling through the debris inside the collapsed tunnel, reaching a depth of 45 meters by the afternoon. This drilling is a crucial step in creating a passage for the trapped laborers to safely exit the tunnel.

An additional 12 meters of excavation is required to install two additional 800 mm diameter steel pipes, each measuring 6 meters in length. These pipes will serve as passages for the stranded workers to crawl through.

All hospitals in the district, including AIIMS Rishikesh, are on high alert and prepared to respond to any medical needs that may arise during the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has arrived at the Matli helipad to conduct an on-the-spot inspection of the ongoing rescue operations.

A dedicated team of 15 doctors has been mobilized and is actively participating in the rescue efforts.

At the site, a makeshift hospital with eight beds has been established to provide prompt medical attention to the trapped workers if needed.

Multiple ambulances and a helicopter are on standby for immediate response, ensuring swift medical assistance if required.