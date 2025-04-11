6 Quick and easy cooling vegetarian meals for hot days

Lifestyle
Mix grated cucumber with chilled yogurt, add roasted cumin powder, salt, and coriander for a cooling side dish.
Combine cooked rice with yogurt, salt, and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies for a soothing meal.
Spread mint-coriander chutney on bread slices, layer with cucumber or tomato, and enjoy as a quick, no-cook snack.
Toss moong dal sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chaat masala for a crunchy, protein-packed salad.
Mix seasonal fruits like watermelon, mango, and grapes with lemon juice, salt, and chaat masala for a sweet and tangy treat.
Chill tender coconut water, add coconut flesh and soft fruits like musk melon for a hydrating summer drink.
