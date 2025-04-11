Lifestyle

6 Quick and easy cooling vegetarian meals for hot days

1. Cucumber Raita

Mix grated cucumber with chilled yogurt, add roasted cumin powder, salt, and coriander for a cooling side dish.

2. Curd Rice

Combine cooked rice with yogurt, salt, and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies for a soothing meal.

3. Chutney Sandwich

Spread mint-coriander chutney on bread slices, layer with cucumber or tomato, and enjoy as a quick, no-cook snack.

4. Simple Sprout Salad

Toss moong dal sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and chaat masala for a crunchy, protein-packed salad.

5. Fruit Chaat

Mix seasonal fruits like watermelon, mango, and grapes with lemon juice, salt, and chaat masala for a sweet and tangy treat.

6. Tender Coconut Water with Fruit

Chill tender coconut water, add coconut flesh and soft fruits like musk melon for a hydrating summer drink.

