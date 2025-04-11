user
''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying dance in Raid 2’s song Nasha has taken the internet by storm, earning rave reviews from fans. Discover why this sensational performance is the talk of the town!

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 3:07 PM IST

Tamannah Bhatia, the latest sensation with consecutive dance numbers from 'Kaavaalaa', 'Aaj Ki Raat', 'Achacho' etc. Her exceptional acting and killer dance moves has been keeping her on top of the trending list. Known for her sensational viral dance numbers, Tamannaah has once again proven her power song, Nasha, from the much-anticipated film Raid 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Presence in Nasha:

Following her success with latest dance numbers, Aaj ki Raat, Tamannah has left fans awestruck with her grace and expressions and unmatched screen presence. Every single time Tamannah takes over the stage with her killer movies, Internet goes viral. 

Netizens reaction:

The internet is allover Tamannah Bhatia with admiration for her sizzling moves in Nasha. Fans have flooded social media with comments like, “She looks hotter than ever. That screen presence >>>” and “Tamannaah is not in her song era, she’s in her slay era.” Others have praised her ability to dominate the stage, with remarks such as, “No one’s doing it like her—Tamannaah owns the stage every time!” and “LOVE IT LOVE ITT, Tamannaah has delivered another banger, ABSOLUTELY LOVEEEEEE IT.”

Anticipation for Raid 2

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025, and the excitement is palpable. Tamannaah’s presence in Nasha has added to the buzz around the film, making it even more eagerly awaited.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah’s fans have even more to look forward to, as she will soon be seen in Odela 2, a supernatural thriller where she portrays a unique and divine avatar, Shiva Shakti. This film is slated for release on April 17, 2025.

Tamannaah’s ability to mesmerize audiences with her talent and charm cements her status as one of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema. With Nasha already creating waves, it’s clear that she’s unstoppable. 

