SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed immense joy after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) acknowledged his blockbuster RRR in its announcement of a new category for Stunt Design at the Oscars.

The Academy recently introduced the Best Stunt Design category, set to debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028, recognizing stunt work in films released from 2027 onward. This marks a significant milestone in the awards' history, as reported by Variety.

Rajamouli, along with the Hollywood stunt community, was elated when RRR was highlighted alongside Mission Impossible in the Academy’s announcement. He took to social media to express his gratitude, acknowledging director David Leitch, Chris O’Hara, and the stunt community for their efforts in securing this recognition. He also extended appreciation to Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang for acknowledging the contribution of stunt work in filmmaking.

Variety further reported that the detailed criteria for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award would be revealed in 2027 as part of the official 100th Academy Awards guidelines. The Academy’s Board of Governors and executive leadership will later determine how the award will be presented. The last category introduced at the Oscars was the achievement in casting, established in 2024, which will debut at the 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.

Jeff Wolfe, President of the Stuntmen’s Association, shared his excitement, calling this a landmark achievement for the stunt community. He noted that for decades, stunt professionals have played a pivotal role in filmmaking, often risking their safety to create some of cinema’s most unforgettable moments. According to him, this recognition is a validation of the dedication, creativity, and skill that go into stunt performances, making it a significant win not just for the industry but also for cinematic storytelling as a whole.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is preparing for his upcoming directorial project, tentatively titled SSB29, which will feature Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film, written by Vijayendra Prasad, remains under wraps, with further details yet to be revealed.

