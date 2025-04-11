Jaishankar highlights US-China shifts at Carnegie Summit, talks about two T's creating global buzz

Read Full Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, while speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025, discussed how the US has changed its approach to the world in the past year. Jaishankar said that there is a connection between US President Donald Trump's agenda--MAGA (Make America Great Again)--and technology, which has become clear now.

"US has fundamentally changed its approach to engaging the world, and it has consequences across every domain but the tech consequences, I believe, would be particularly profound, and it will be profound not just because the US is the largest economy, the main driver, in a way, of global tech advancements, but also because it's very clear that Tech has a big role in making America great again. So there is a connection between MAGA and tech, which perhaps was not so clear between 2016 and 2020," he said.

China's evolution: A silent but steady shift

Jaishankar said that apart from the US, China has also advanced in the past year.

"The changes in the United States, which all of you are as familiar if not more than me, I think is one big shift in the last year. But there's the other shift, and that's an evolution, you can say. It's something which appears, even if it is not, more of an unfolding rather than dramatic events. And that is the advancement of China," he said.

"Five years ago, I think Europe probably had the best geopolitical situation. It had worked out the ideal triangulation between the United States, Russia, and China. Today, every side of that triangle is under stress," he added.

Tariffs join tech in the global conversation

Jaishankar joked that, in addition to the obvious 'T' word (technology), they were at the conference to discuss the other 'T' word (tariffs).

"We have gathered here today to discuss the other 'T' word. And I do want you to reflect on the connection between the first T and the second T. But we also are gathered in a very changed landscape from what it was just a year ago," he said.

Jaishankar, while discussing the theme of the event--sambhavna (or possibilities)--said that it was appropriate as it reflected how India viewed the world.

"In a view of the geo-tech landscape, how do we see the world? In my view, Sambhavna's possibilities are an appropriate theme for this year. And it is natural that when we speak about change and the 'T' word, we begin with the United States," he said.

