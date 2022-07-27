Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    38 West Bengal TMC MLAs in touch with us, claims BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty

    "At least 38 TMC MLAs have communicated with the BJP. 21 of them have contacted me directly. When I was in Mumbai, I read in the newspapers one lovely morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP had established the Maharashtra government," he stated during a press conference.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 5:37 PM IST

    In a startling revelation, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said that close to 40 TMC MLAs have good relations with the BJP while 21 of them are in direct contact with the saffron party. "Do you want to hear the latest breaking news? Currently, 38 TMC MLAs have very excellent ties with us, with 21 being in direct communication with us, Chakraborty remarked on Wednesday. Mithun's remarks came in the wake of the arrest of TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee and a close aide in the SSC cheating case.

    The BJP is in power in 18 states, according to Chakraborty, and the party's flag will "fly high in a few other states very soon." "The BJP will not back down in West Bengal. If free and fair elections are held today in the state, the party will become the next administration," he stated.

    The actor-politician also discussed Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's arrest in connection with the state's teachers' fraud. "If there is no evidence, he has nothing to worry about. But if he has done anything bad, no force in the world will be able to save him," he continued. The Enforcement Directorate detained Partha Chatterjee and his aide after Rs 21 crore in cash was discovered at the aide's residence in Kolkata.

    In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the TMC has 216 MLAs. The BJP, the opposing party, has 75 lawmakers. Five saffron party MPs, however, have joined the ruling party without quitting as parliamentarians.

