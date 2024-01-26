Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    '30000 Indian students in France in 2030...' Macron's gift to India on Republic Day 2024

    Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced measures to ensure that more Indian students study in France. He said that France has an ambitious target of having over 30,000 students by 2030.

    30000 Indian students in France in 2030 Macron gift to India on Republic Day 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade, on Friday announced measures to ensure that more Indian students study in France. 

    He said that France has an ambitious target of having over 30,000 students by 2030. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It's a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen."

    Macron went on to explain how France will help the students, stating that non-French speaking students would be able to attend French universities through the establishment of foreign classrooms.

    "We are expanding the Alliances Francaises network by adding more language learning centres. We are setting up international classes so that students who don't necessarily speak French can enrol in our universities," he added.

    "Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," the French President added.

    Sharing an image with PM Modi outside Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “My dear friend PM Narendra Modi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!”

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 PM Modi wishes India on special occasion French President Macron says lets celebrate gcw

    Republic Day 2024: PM Modi wishes India on 'special occasion', French President Macron says 'let's celebrate'

    Republic Day 2024 Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory Check alternate routes roads to avoid metro timings more gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, metro timings & more

    Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

    Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

    Republic Day 2024 When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE gcw

    Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE?

    Recent Stories

    WWE founder Vince McMahon hit with sexual abuse, sex trafficking charges by ex-employee

    WWE founder Vince McMahon hit with sexual abuse, sex trafficking charges by ex-employee

    Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH) snt

    Republic Day 2024: 'Nari Shakti' takes centre stage amidst military splendour (WATCH)

    cricket India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test osf

    India vs England: Rohit Sharma reveals reasons for picking Axar Patel over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test

    NASA Mars Helicopter grounded; rotor damage ends 85 million dollar 'Ingenuity' mission

    NASA's Mars Helicopter grounded; rotor damage ends $85 million 'Ingenuity' mission (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024 PM Modi wishes India on special occasion French President Macron says lets celebrate gcw

    Republic Day 2024: PM Modi wishes India on 'special occasion', French President Macron says 'let's celebrate'

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon