'30000 Indian students in France in 2030...' Macron's gift to India on Republic Day 2024

He said that France has an ambitious target of having over 30,000 students by 2030. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It's a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen."

Macron went on to explain how France will help the students, stating that non-French speaking students would be able to attend French universities through the establishment of foreign classrooms.

"We are expanding the Alliances Francaises network by adding more language learning centres. We are setting up international classes so that students who don't necessarily speak French can enrol in our universities," he added.

"Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," the French President added.

Sharing an image with PM Modi outside Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “My dear friend PM Narendra Modi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!”