Following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the CISF will soon take over security at the NTA's new office in New Delhi to safeguard its confidential areas. The CISF also recently took over security for three ED offices in Mumbai, now securing 20 nationwide.

CISF to Secure NTA's New Office Amid NEET-UG Row

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will soon take over the security apparatus at the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) new office, according to officials.

Under the deployment plan, CISF personnel will be stationed to safeguard the agency's "confidential areas" following its relocation. The move comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged administrative lapses that had put the testing agency under severe scrutiny.

According to officials, the decision to deploy the central paramilitary force has already been finalised. The complete deployment process is expected to be wrapped up within the next two to three months. The NTA's new permanent office near Minto Road in New Delhi is currently secured by 38 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

CISF Security Extended to ED Offices in Mumbai

Earlier, on September 21, the CISF took over the security of three Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices in Mumbai. A contingent of 45 CISF personnel, 15 at each of the three ED establishments, will be providing round-the-clock security cover.

With this deployment, the CISF, one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is now providing security (on an Internal Security duty pattern) to 20 ED offices across the country, including the 17 ED offices already under its security cover.

Mumbai Offices Under New Security Cover

The three offices covered in Mumbai are ED Western Region and MBZO-II at Ceejay House, Worli, and MBZO-I at Nirman Bhavan, Mazgaon. The regular deployment commenced under the supervision of Senior Commandant Dhiraj Kumar Singh from the force's unit, MPA Mumbai.

The CISF personnel deployed at the three locations have been briefed to maintain high standards of alertness, discipline and professional conduct, with emphasis on access control, protection of the premises and prompt response to security requirements.

"With the induction of CISF security at these three locations, security arrangements ( On IS duty pattern) at 20 ED offices across the country are now being supported by CISF," said the CISF in a statement.

The force further said it will continue to ensure professional security coverage and close coordination with ED authorities at all locations under its responsibility. (ANI)