Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary dismissed opposition allegations against the ECI as 'baseless'. He defended the SIR process in Bihar as transparent and rule-based, stating that no genuine complaints about the exclusion of voters have been received.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday dismissed the questions raised by various political parties against the Election Commission of India as "baseless". The Chief Minister asserted that the "SIR process in Bihar was completed following prescribed rules and in a transparent manner, ensuring that no eligible person's name was removed from the electoral rolls while full provisions for claims and objections remained available."

CM Details 'Transparent' SIR Process

Detailing the timeline, CM Choudhary stated that the SIR process in Bihar was conducted from June 24, 2025, to July 25, 2025, during which entries related to deceased persons, permanently relocated individuals, and voters registered at multiple locations were verified. He noted that a similar SIR was conducted in 2003 when Rabri Devi was Chief Minister, and again in 2025 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Opposition 'Spreading Confusion Without Facts'

Accusing the opposition of spreading confusion at a press conference, he said, "Opposition leaders have no facts; they are only making allegations." He added that the Election Commission had made the 2003 voter list available online so eligible voters could cross-verify their legacy details.

CM Reaffirms Faith in Democratic Institutions

Addressing questions raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Chief Minister said the Election Commission had already clarified the matters. He emphasised that Aadhaar cards were accepted as identity proof following Supreme Court directives, though the apex court has clarified that Aadhaar establishes identity but is not proof of citizenship. He maintained that no genuine complaints regarding the exclusion of eligible voters have been received so far, while noting that proper channels under established procedures remain open for any valid grievances.

Reiterating respect for democratic institutions, the Chief Minister said the opposition has every right to present its views in a democratic setup, but urged them to do so with facts and evidence. He stressed that both the Election Commission and the judiciary are vital pillars of democracy, and electoral complaints can be addressed through these proper institutions.

CM Slams Opposition Over Development Issues

Hitting out at the opposition over broader political issues, CM Choudhary said the pace of national development has accelerated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "A poor man's son became the Prime Minister of the country, and the opposition cannot digest this. The country is running well, and the opposition dislikes this. They have no issues left, which is why they are engaged in spreading confusion," he remarked.

Highlighting welfare initiatives such as housing schemes for the poor and marginalised, the Chief Minister stated that the public is the ultimate master in a democracy and chooses its representatives through the ballot. He urged all political parties to go among the public with issues of public interest and present their case factually.