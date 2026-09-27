A clash broke out between SFI members and the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat during an event at SRFTI in Kolkata. Students protested outsiders on campus, leading to the conflict. A VHP member accused 'separatists' of attacking attendees.

Clash Erupts at SRFTI Campus

A clash broke out between members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat during an event organised by the Grahak Panchayat at the auditorium of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata.

Trouble erupted on the campus over the event, with students questioning how outsiders could enter the college premises to organise a programme. Subsequently, a clash broke out between members of the SFI and the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat during the event.

Tensions prevailed in the area following the clash, and a large police force arrived outside the SRFTI premises.

VHP Alleges Attack by 'Ultra-Leftists'

Speaking to ANI, Indranil Mukherjee from Vishwa Hindu Parishad said, "A Government of India consumer-related program was underway; such events happen regularly, and SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute) is a Government of India unit. The event had been going on since morning. We were occupied with another program when suddenly these separatists and ultra-Leftists, 'ultra-Naxals,' targeted the people attending the event."

"Since it was Sunday, the female students were inside the campus; they went and confronted the attendees. We had absolutely no idea that this program was taking place there. We saw on TV that these students had forced everyone out of the campus, declaring that the event would not be allowed to continue. They stopped the program and beat women and children. We informed the police. The police know everything. We are asking the police to let us go inside for just 15 minutes," he further said.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)