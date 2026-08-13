A nurse on night duty at Kolkata's NRS Hospital has died under mysterious circumstances. She was found unconscious inside a hospital washroom. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

A 30-year-old nurse has died under mysterious circumstances at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Police said on Thursday that she was found unconscious inside a hospital washroom during her night shift. Doctors later declared her dead.

Nurse's Death at NRS

The incident took place on Wednesday night. According to the Entally police station, they were informed by the NRS outpost that a nurse had died in a washroom attached to room number 33 of the hospital's High Dependency Unit (HDU). A team from the Kolkata Police's DD Homicide division and local police officers immediately rushed to NRS Hospital. On reaching, they found the nurse lying unconscious on a bed. Police said the deceased nurse was 30 years old and a resident of Kolkata's Dum Dum area.

What Happened at Night?

Police spoke to other nursing staff and learned that the nurse had reported for her night shift on August 12th around 8 PM. After starting her duty, she went to the washroom at about 10:20 PM. When several minutes passed and she didn't come back, her colleagues tried to contact her around 10:27 PM. But they got no response from inside. They found that the washroom door was bolted from the inside. Her colleagues knocked on the door repeatedly, but there was no answer.

Door Broken Down to Find Her

Seeing the situation was serious, two people at the hospital, Mohammad Shamsher Alam (20) and Shreya Gain (20), broke down the door. They found the nurse lying unconscious inside the washroom. She was immediately taken for medical attention. However, after examining her, the on-duty doctor declared her dead. The police then thoroughly inspected the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

In their preliminary investigation, police said that no injury marks were found on the nurse's body. No suicide note was recovered from the spot either. The cause of death is still being investigated. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem to find out the exact reason for her death. Investigators are now trying to figure out what the nurse was doing from the time she joined her shift until she went to the washroom, and what exactly happened inside. For now, the police have not reached any conclusion about the cause or circumstances of her death. The real reason for this incident is expected to become clear only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.