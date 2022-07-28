Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    30 Madhya Pradesh school children vaccinated with one syringe, probe ordered

    An FIR has been lodged against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the Central government's "one needle, one syringe, one time" pledge. A departmental investigation has also been opened into the conduct of Dr. Rakesh, the district immunisation officer in charge of delivering the vaccine and other necessary supplies in the morning.

    30 Madhya Pradesh school children vaccinated with one syringe probe ordered gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    In a shocking instance of medical malpractice, thirty students from a reputable school were given the COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with just one syringe. The youngsters were vaccinated by immunizer Jitendra Rai at the Jain Public Higher Secondary School in flagrant violation of the established "one needle, one syringe, only one time" policy.

    One of the parents, Dinesh Namdev, saw the oddity and raised the alarm, which led to the discovery of the occurrence. Namdev, the father of a girl in Class 9, asked the person administering the shots how many syringes he was using to vaccinate the kids.  He was taken aback when the vaccinator told him that he had vaccinated at least 30-40 youngsters with a single syringe.

    "Who will be held accountable if our children acquire health concerns as a result of this obvious single syringe use? Will it be the school or the health department that bears responsibility if something bad occurs to our children?" Namdev was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

    Also Read | Kerala man shocked after being challaned for ‘driving without sufficient fuel’; photo goes viral

    Jitendra stated that the "chief of the department" had directed him to vaccinate all of the youngsters with a single syringe. In a video shot on the scene by the concerned parents, Jitendra is heard saying, "The individual who brought the supplies just gave a single syringe." But he claimed to not be aware of her name.

    "I am aware of that. Because of this, I inquired if I may just use one syringe, to which they said 'sure'. Just how is this my fault? I carried out the request made," when questioned if he was aware that one syringe should not be used to inject several persons, Jitendra responded, according to NDTV.

    Also Read: Watch: Mesmerising view of Goa’s Dudhsagar Falls will leave you stunned

    An FIR has been lodged against Jitendra for negligence and blatantly violating the Central government's "one needle, one syringe, one time" pledge. A departmental investigation has also been opened into the conduct of Dr. Rakesh, the district immunisation officer in charge of delivering the vaccine and other necessary supplies in the morning. Jitendra was absent from the school grounds and his phone had been turned off when the CMHO conducted the initial on-the-spot inspection and investigation.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congresss 'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy; BJP's Irani demands apology - adt

    'Rashtrapatni' remark sparks controversy: Irani demands apology; Adhir calls it 'mistake'

    Partha Chatterjee should be expelled TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from Arpita Mukherjee flat gcw

    'Partha Chatterjee should be expelled': TMC leader after Rs 28 crore cash seized from minister's aide flat

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face when applying for CAPF jobs

    The 170 cm height issue that ex-Agniveers would face for CAPF job

    Over Rs 28 crore 5kg gold seized by ED from 2nd home of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee aide Arpita Mukherjee gcw

    Over Rs 28 crore, 5kg gold seized from 2nd home of West Bengal minister's aide

    PM Modi asks MP s 8 yr old daughter Do you know what I do know her adorable answer gcw

    'Do you know what I do?' PM Modi asks MP's 8-yr-old daughter, know her adorable answer

    Recent Stories

    Yashraj Mukhate latest song is about Ranveer Singh bum drb

    Yashraj Mukhate’s latest song is about Ranveer Singh’s ‘bum’

    Rohit Sharma no longer T20Is highest run-scorer; this New Zealander Martin Guptill has surpassed him-ayh

    Rohit Sharma no longer T20Is highest run-scorer; this New Zealander has surpassed him

    Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, the viral video inspired netizens -gps

    Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice RBA

    Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone? Who will become 'New Captain Marvel'? Russo Brothers make their choice

    football Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup snt

    Juventus star Paul Pogba may have played his last game of 2022; could miss Qatar World Cup

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon