School students arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the launch of ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission, which will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit as part of a commercial deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile. Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the students expressed gratitude to ISRO, their schools, and teachers, and shared their hopes of seeing many more Indian space missions and milestones in the future.

Students Voice Excitement and Gratitude

L. Shreshtha, a student from Telangana, said, "We are grateful and really lucky to be here. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be here, and we are really thankful to ISRO and everyone who has given us the opportunity to be here. We would like to see more launches and we would definitely like to be a part of all those launches. We would like to see India achieve many more milestones..."

Tejaswi, a student from Telangana also said, "We hope this goes well and we are looking forward to the launch. This is really a great opportunity that our school provided us with, and I would really thank our teachers, and we are really looking forward to the launch..."

Sharing excitement, a student of grade 5, Sudiksha, says, "I am really excited to see this launch of LVM3 M6 BlueBird... Thanks to my school for giving me this opportunity."

About the LVM3 M6 Mission

ISRO's LVM3 M6 mission will be launched today, carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit, as part of a commercial deal with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile.

The mission will deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide. The BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft would be the heaviest payload to be launched into Low Earth Orbit in the history of the LVM3 rocket.

LVM3's Legacy of Success

LVM3 rocket has successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites in the recent past. (ANI)