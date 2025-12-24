BJP's Mahendra Bhatt slammed Congress for raising the 'VIP' issue in the Ankita murder case without evidence. He accused the party of using a manipulated viral video and conspiracy theories for political gain, calling their actions irresponsible.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt launched an attack on Congress, which kept raising the issue of a so-called "VIP" in the Ankita murder case, but backed out when asked to present evidence at the appropriate time. He stated that if Congress had been serious about the matter, it could have given its statement and evidence before the court. At that time, the DGP issued a public appeal, asking anyone with information about a "VIP" to come forward.

He said, "No one did so then, nor is anyone doing so now. By indulging in unnecessary conspiracy theories around Ankita, Congress is also disrespecting the soul of the deceased girl." He further said, "A complaint has been filed against an unverified viral video, terming it as manipulated, yet Congress is attempting to use it as a political weapon. The woman whose audio has gone viral has a well-known record and is alleged to have political motives. Despite this, Congress is trying to create a controversy for political gain."

'Government Ensured Strictest Punishment'

State President Bhatt said that, following a thorough investigation, the accused have not secured bail to date. Government advocates were appointed at Ankita's family's request, and all their demands were met. He alleged that Congress is failing to act responsibly and is instead engaging in political stunts. The government made every effort to ensure the strictest possible punishment for the culprits, and compelling legal arguments resulted in life imprisonment for the accused.

He added that the individuals whose statements and audio are being cited by Congressional leaders are known for frequently revising their statements after disputes and compromises. MP Bhatt said that ahead of elections, the Congress is once again harping on the "VIP" narrative to divert attention from its failures. He said Congress should clearly identify the so-called VIP and explain why it did not provide this information to the court, rather than indulging in rhetorics.

He accused the Congress of being the real culprit in Ankita's case and said that the public has blessed the BJP to fight for justice for Ankita. He urged the Congress to refrain from politics of allegations based on misinformation. He said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took suo motu cognisance of the case and ensured that the accused were detained within 24 hours. He added that Congress had earlier tried to politicise the issue and had failed, and it should be prepared to face the consequences again.

Row Over Allegedly Fabricated Viral Audio

He further said that, regarding the viral audio allegedly used by the Congress as a political tool, a police complaint has been filed. In the complaint, a person whose voice is reportedly heard in the audio has claimed that the audio was fabricated using AI technology by tampering with his voice. He has demanded a forensic examination of the accused's mobile phone, stating that the truth will come out once action is taken.

Earlier, the concerned person categorically denied making any such statement and said the entire episode was part of a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the BJP's image. Bhatt questioned the Congress leaders for making allegations without verifying the audio's authenticity, calling it yet another example of the height of their unethical politics. He said that Congress leaders should immediately issue a public apology for such irresponsible statements. (ANI)