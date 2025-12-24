UP Police in Varanasi have launched 'Operation Torch' to identify non-natives and illegal immigrants. The operation, which began on December 17, involves verifying residency status by checking backgrounds, employment, and government-issued IDs.

UP Police continued 'Operation Torch' in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. ACP Vidush Saxena shared that this operation is being conducted to identify the non-natives and their origins.

Launched on December 17, 'Operation Torch' is an initiative by the Uttar Pradesh Police to detect illegal immigrants living in Varanasi. The police team was seen asking residents about their backgrounds and employment to verify their residency status. A thorough survey of the make-shift homes was conducted to ensure that residents of other countries, such as Bangladesh, are not residing there. They questioned a resident about where he used to live and what he does for a living. The family was also questioned about any government ID to validate their claims of being a native. The police team asked for Aadhar cards and other IDs as evidence.

Police Detail Operation Procedure

While talking to ANI, ACP Saxena stated the purpose behind 'Operation Torch' and explained the procedure in case any illegal immigrant is found in the search. He stated that the Sarnath Police have begun the operation within their jurisdiction. "UP police are executing Operation Torch to identify illegal migrants, under which verification process has been started in Sarnath police station limits", he said.

Survey and Verification Process

Explaining the process further, he stated that they will survey approximately 25-30,000 "Basti" and ask people about their background. Once they receive the names, another team will go to the specified area to verify the individual.

Legal Action Against Offenders

He also expanded on the procedure for illegal immigrants and said that appropriate legal action would be taken. "If an illegal migrant is found, he/she will be subjected to legal action", he concluded.

Part of Routine Security Measures

Earlier on December 7, Varanasi ACP Nitin Taneja also stated that the operation is being conducted as part of routine security and verification measures and that further action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.