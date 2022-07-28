Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man shocked after being challaned for ‘driving without sufficient fuel’; photo goes viral

    On social media, a picture of the challan has gained popularity.

    Kerala man shocked after being challaned for driving without sufficient fuel photo goes viral gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    A man from Kerala was shocked to get a challan for operating his motorcycle without enough petrol. On social media, a picture of the challan has gained popularity. The man's name is listed on the traffic challan as Basil Syam. According to the challan receipt, he was fined Rs 250 for "driving without adequate fuel with passengers."

    Syam shared on Facebook that he was stopped by a police officer while riding his Royal Enfield Classic 350 to work because he was going the wrong way down a one-way street. He was required to pay a fine of Rs. 250, and he dutifully did so. He explained that he collected the receipt and headed to his office since he was running late. He didn't look at the receipt until he got to his workplace.

    Syam contacted a handful of attorneys, who informed him that no such offence exists. A Motor Vehicle Department employee phoned him a few days later to enquire about the situation. After telling him what had happened, he was informed that there is an infraction for "driving without adequate fuel with passengers," but it does not apply to private automobiles.

    He wrote in a Facebook post about the event that he didn't notice the receipt until he got to his office. He learned from talking to certain attorneys that driving with low gasoline is not a crime. Then, in the hopes of receiving helpful explanations, he posted the receipt on his WhatsApp status, but he subsequently forgot about it.

    The fuel offence is applicable to commercial vehicles under Kerala transportation legislation, and if they run out of fuel before transporting passengers to their destination, the driver or owner of the vehicle is subject to a punishment of Rs 250. Only a typing error was made by the officers who drafted the portion, according to Syam. "My bike didn't run out of gas while I was on the way," Syam said, "and no policeman has punished me for it."

