Kumar was taken into custody following a complaint. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death and will be crucial for the ongoing investigation into this case of domestic violence.

In a disturbing case of domestic violence in Ludhiana, Punjab, police have arrested 40-year-old Vijay Kumar for allegedly beating his eight-month pregnant wife, Pushpa Devi, to death in a drunken rage. The incident came to light on December 24, 2025, after Pushpa’s family raised concerns over suspicious injuries on her body.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pushpa’s brother, Ajay, filed a complaint with the police alleging that Vijay frequently assaulted his wife when under the influence of alcohol. According to family members, Pushpa had repeatedly urged her husband to quit drinking — a request that reportedly triggered repeated episodes of abuse. On the day of the incident, Vijay allegedly battered Pushpa while intoxicated. After she collapsed, he allegedly attempted to mislead family members and authorities by claiming she had died of a natural seizure, citing her history of fits.

However, visible bruises and marks on Pushpa’s body raised suspicion, prompting relatives to insist on police intervention. A First Information Report (FIR) was subsequently registered, and Vijay was taken into custody as investigators began probing the case. Law enforcement officials also noted that Vijay had sustained an injury on his nose, leading investigators to believe that Pushpa attempted to defend herself during the attack.

The case has sparked fresh concern over the prevalence of domestic abuse and the fatal consequences of alcohol-fuelled violence within families. Police have stated that the autopsy report — pending at the time of reporting — will play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of death and whether additional charges may be filed.

This tragic incident has drawn attention to the need for stronger protective mechanisms for vulnerable spouses and the importance of early reporting of domestic violence.