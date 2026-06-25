Tripura CM Manik Saha calls for a long-term, sustainable water management strategy for the entire state to meet future drinking water needs. A high-level meeting reviewed a proposed Gomati River-based water supply project for Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday underscored the need for a long-term and sustainable water resource management strategy for the entire state, directing officials to work in mission mode to meet future drinking water requirements amid growing urbanisation and climate-related challenges.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Chief Minister's Office, chairing a high-level review meeting on the proposed water supply project for Agartala based on the Gomati River at the TIFT War Room in Agartala, the Chief Minister said planning should not be confined to the present needs of the state capital alone but should focus on ensuring water security for future generations across Tripura.

Gomati River Project Proposal

At the outset of the meeting, Good Governance Department Secretary Kiran Gitte made a detailed presentation on Agartala's current and projected drinking water demand, limitations of the existing supply system, and the proposed long-term water supply project centred on the Gomati River.

Officials informed that a substantial portion of Agartala's drinking water supply currently depends on groundwater sources. However, rapid population growth, expanding urbanisation and recurring water shortages during the dry season have highlighted the need for a sustainable surface water-based supply system.

The proposed project envisages drawing water from the Maharani Barrage area in Udaipur and developing the necessary infrastructure, including transmission pipelines, reservoirs and water treatment facilities, to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers.

CM's Directives for Sustainable Water Management

Reviewing the proposal in detail, Saha stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to water resource management and drinking water planning for the entire state. He directed officials to formulate far-sighted strategies and accelerate implementation in mission mode.

The Chief Minister also called for measures to minimise water wastage and optimise the utilisation of available water resources. He emphasised the need for effective rainwater harvesting and storage during the monsoon season so that the conserved water can be utilised during periods of scarcity.

"With determination and sustained effort, even seemingly impossible goals can be achieved. Long-term vision often lays the foundation for significant success," Saha said, while highlighting the importance of efficient governance and strategic planning.

Future-Proofing Water Supply

The meeting also discussed the possibility of establishing a permanent Gomati River-based water supply system to meet future demand and the excavation of dedicated raw water reservoirs to store water during the dry season. Officials observed that such measures would further strengthen the state's capacity to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply in the years ahead.

Among those present at the meeting were Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Ram Pada Jamatia, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, MLA Abhishek Debroy, Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Abhishek Singh, Public Works Department Secretary P.K. Goyal, OSD to the Chief Minister Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, Agartala Smart City Mission CEO, and senior officials from various departments. (ANI)