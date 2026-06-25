EAM S Jaishankar and PM Narendra Modi recalled the 1975 Emergency, with Jaishankar calling it a test of democracy's resilience and Modi terming it a 'direct assault' on the Constitution. Both paid homage to those who defended democratic values.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday recalled the Emergency period of 1975, saying it tested the resilience of India's democracy.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar lauded those who stood in defence of constitutional values and freedoms during the period. "On the anniversary of the declaration of Emergency today, recall a period that severely tested the resilience of India's democracy. Also salute the courage of all those who stood up in defence of constitutional values and freedoms," he said.

He added that the legacy of the Emergency serves as a reminder that democracy must be protected and strengthened every day. "Its legacy remains a powerful reminder that democracy must be protected, strengthened and cherished every day," he said.

On June 25, 1975, the then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the Emergency Proclamation under Article 352, citing "internal disturbance." India was placed under an Emergency between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977.

PM Modi calls Emergency 'direct assault' on Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the 1975 Emergency a "direct assault" on the Constitution and paid homage to those who defended democratic values during the period.

In an X post marking the 51st anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, PM Modi recalled the suspension of civil liberties and arrests of political leaders under the stringent Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). He wrote, "Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India's history, the Emergency. The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy."

"At the same time, it also revealed the extraordinary courage of countless citizens who refused to remain silent and upheld the ideals enshrined in our Constitution," he added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding constitutional values." For all of us, our Constitution is an embodiment of the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians. We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," the post read.